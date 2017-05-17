Mildred “Millie” Syrko Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio – Mildred “Millie” Syrko, 82, passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at her residence.

She was born March 10, 1935, in Donora, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late, Nicholas and Barbara Ceryak.

She came to the Warren area in 1972.

She was a foster parent for 33 children.

Millie was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church and the Oblates of St. Benedict.

She enjoyed quilting and her family, her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She will be sadly missed by her children, Jackie (Bruce) Lawrence of Cortland, Lynn (Bob) Fitch of Newbury, Ohio, Anna Marie (Robert) Monus who was her caregiver of Poland and Cathy (Tom) Magee of Myrtle Beach, South Carolian; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and two brothers, George (Beverly) Ceryak of Indianapolis, Indiana and Paul (Sharon) Ceryak of Connecticut.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband George A. Syrko whom she married June 30, 1956 and passed away April 30, 2009; one brother and two sisters.

Family and friends may call Friday, May 19 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, May 20 from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A service will be Saturday, May 20 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church with Fr. Simeon B. Sibenik officiating.

Entombment will be in All Souls Cemetery in Cortland.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Mildred’s name to Benedictine Sisters, 169 Kenmore Ave. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

Family and Friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to the Syrko family.



