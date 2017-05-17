More closures announced for Interstate 80 widening project

The ramp closures begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18

More closures are coming in the Interstate 80 widening project. Beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, there will be two ramp closures that will affect traffic patterns:

  • The ramp from State Route 11 southbound to I-80 westbound will be closed through December 2017. The detour will be State Route 711 southbound to I-680 northbound to I-80 westbound.
  • The ramp from I-80 westbound to State Route 11 northbound will be closed through late August 2017. The detour will be State Route 711 southbound to Gypsy Lane to State Route 711 northbound to State Route 11 northbound.

The closures are in addition to traffic pattern changes that took effect earlier this week on Interstate 80.

