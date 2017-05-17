Much-anticipated summer temps bring the Valley outside

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The only thing brighter than the sun on Wednesday was the smiles on people’s faces.

You could have started enjoying the sun at 6:02 this morning and can take advantage of it until it sets at 8:36 p.m.

The best way to enjoy the weather on a day that feels like summer is to be outside, and plenty of people were soaking up the sun.

Three-year-old Connor stayed busy, playing in the sandbox and on the trampoline, and riding his bike.

His grandpa, Bob Bletso, was taking it all in, standing over a 300-degree grill making hamburgers for lunch.

“It’s nice to see that red in the sky once in a while because it’s so cloudy in Ohio most of the time. It’s nice to have a hot day once,” Bletso said.

It was a great day to get out and exercise, too. Brandy Gilea — who was pregnant all winter — was taking her first steps pushing her kids in a new stroller.

“We’re going to go for a quick run and then we’re going to play at the park, just to enjoy some of this sunshine and outdoor weather,” she said.

Enjoying the heat is one thing, but working in it is another. It was a hot day to deliver the mail or work on a roof.

Seven roofers in Boardman started working at 8 a.m. and expected to put in ten hours, hoping to get the job done in two days.

“The nice weather, we get to come out and get a lot of work done. Get some hours on,” Thor Satterthwaite said. “A lot of people have been laid off in the winter, so get to catch up on the bills.”

Longer days equals more time per job, allowing this seasonal work to be knocked out quicker.

It was also tougher doing any outside work. Nancy Luchison was clearing the moss that had fallen from oak trees and littered her driveway.

“This is not work, it’s pleasure. You can just tell I love being out here and…being active and whatever I can do, I do,” she said.

Luchison said warmer weather has been a long time coming.

“It’s been an awful long wait and we’re really happy to see the sunshine and this beautiful soft breeze. We’re eager to get out and enjoy it, it’s wonderful.”

It’s been a while since the Valley has dealt with heat, so make sure you’re aware of the ways to prevent dehydration to keep yourself and your family safe.

