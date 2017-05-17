Near-record heat expected, doctors warn of dangers



SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – With near-record high temperatures in the forecast Wednesday, doctors want to remind everyone about potential dangers that come with the heat.

Temperatures are expected to be nearly 20 degrees above average with highs nearing 90 by Wednesday afternoon.

Lawson Dripps walks the trails at Mill Creek Park with his dog just about every day. He says he’s looking forward to the nice weather, but he’ll be taking precautions.

“One of the ways I adjust is I come earlier. I try to get here before sun up,” Dripps said.

Doctor Sevilla, with the Family Practice Center of Salem, said Dripps’ idea of changing up his routine is a good one. It’s also a good idea to drink more water than usual and don’t wait until you are thirsty, especially for children who can dehydrate quickly.

Sevilla suggests dressing kids in cool, light layers since temperatures can fluctuate drastically from morning to afternoon.

“Tell your kids to take off a layer and leave it inside. You can get very tired, very fatigued, very overheated very quickly outside at recess,” Sevilla said.

Sevilla said symptoms of dehydration can be subtle. Children may not act like themselves and be tired or confused.