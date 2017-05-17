Officials find more than 60 guns at alleged Kirkersville shooter’s home

A search warrant was executed at his home on Oakland Avenue in Utica

Rob Sneed Published:
Thomas Hartless

UTICA, OH (WCMH) — The Licking County Sheriff’s Office found 64 guns at the home of suspected Kirkersville shooter Thomas Hartless during a search Friday.

A search warrant was executed at his home on Oakland Avenue in Utica. Officials seized 64 firearms, a black laptop computer, ammunition, and a paper bag containing a Ruger P90 gun case with 1 magazine.

Kirkersville Police Chief Steven Eric DiSario, nurse Marlina Medrano and nurse’s aide Cindy Krantz were killed in the Friday attack.

Hartless was found dead inside the Pine Kirk Care Center in Kirkersville, a village of some 500 residents, about 25 miles (39 kilometers) east of Columbus.

Authorities have said they’re looking into the relationship between Hartless and Medrano, who had obtained civil protection orders against him in connection with domestic violence cases.

