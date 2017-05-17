Patricia Ann Sisco Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Patricia Ann Sisco, 82, passed away unexpectedly at 7:55 p.m., Wednesday, May 17, 2017 in the emergency room at the Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

Patricia was born in Columbus, Ohio on October 27, 1934 the daughter of Victor and Artie (Kendrick) Souch, Sr. and came to Niles many years ago.

Know by everyone as Pat, she was a cashier and later as a greeter at Wal-Mart Department Store on Elm Road where she received her 20 year certificate and pin.

In her spare time, Pat enjoyed eating at many of the area restaurants and collecting memorabilia from garage sales, especially clowns.

She was a member of Saint Stephen Church.

Pat is survived by her daughter, Karen Flavell and Jerry Flavell of Niles and her many friends at Wal-Mart that were considered her extended family.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Floyd E. Sisco, Jr., whom she married April 18, 1959 and he died March 4, 1991; son, Floyd E. “Chip” Sisco III, who died August 29, 2002 and a brother, Victor Souch, Jr.

A Service of Christian Burial will be at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, May 21, 2017 at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home where friends may call from Noon – 2:00 p.m. before the services. Rev. James Korda will officiate.

Private burial will be in Niles City Cemetery.

