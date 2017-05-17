Pirates pitcher Taillon tests positive for testicular cancer

The 25-year-old Taillon discovered an abnormality after going on the disabled list May 6

By Published:
Pittsburgh Pirates Baseball - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Tests on tissue removed from Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon last week confirmed he is dealing with testicular cancer.

Pirates trainer Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Taillon will be re-evaluated next week before deciding the next course of treatment.

The 25-year-old Taillon discovered an abnormality after going on the disabled list May 6. He had tissue surgically removed on May 8.

Taillon, who is 2-1 with a 3.31 ERA in six starts for the Pirates, has been cleared to play catch and do light cardio but remains out indefinitely pending the outcome of further test results.

__

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s