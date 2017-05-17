Storm Team 27: Hot and windy

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Warmer air moves in Wednesday with afternoon highs climbing into the upper 80s. The record high for Wednesday is 90 set back in 1962. It will be a nice day with sunshine early and a few clouds into the afternoon.

The risk for showers or thunderstorms return Thursday. Mainly into the afternoon and evening an isolated storm could be strong with gusty winds.

THE FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny early, increasing clouds afternoon. Gusty wind.

High: 88

Tonight: A few clouds.

Low: 66

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm afternoon. (40%)

High: 84

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or storm. Mainly early. (40%)

High: 70 Low: 60

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 79 Low: 52

Sunday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 81 Low: 60

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Mainly early. (60%)

High: 66 Low: 56

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 67 Low: 48

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (30%)

High: 69 Low: 50

