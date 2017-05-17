Storm Team 27: Warm with the risk for a storm Thursday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Temperatures will slide into the upper 60’s by morning. Thursday will feature a dry start with an increased chance for a shower or thunderstorm into the afternoon. Any storm that develops Thursday afternoon into Thursday night can become strong with gusty wind and hail. Brief heavy rain and lightning will be possible if you are stuck under one of the storms. The afternoon storms will be isolated. Tracking another line of storms, granted they hold together, into Thursday night.

Cooler temperatures return Friday with a chance for a shower early.

THE FORECAST

Thursday: Partly sunny with gusty wind. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm afternoon. Some storms may be strong. Gusty wind or hail will be possible. (40%)

High: 84

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Some may be strong early. (60%)

Low: 59

Friday: Partly or mostly cloudy. Isolated shower early. (20%)

High: 70

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 75 Low: 51

Sunday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 76 Low: 59

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers early. (30%)

High: 63 Low: 58

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 72 Low: 50

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 69 Low: 53

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 67 Low: 47

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.