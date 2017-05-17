Storm Team 27: Windy, hot & humid

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)
WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Wednesday afternoon highs climbing into the upper 80s. The record high for Wednesday is 90 set back in 1962. Sun and clouds for a windy and humid afternoon.
The risk for showers or thunderstorms return Thursday. Mainly into the afternoon and evening an isolated storm could be strong with gusty winds.
THE FORECAST
Today: Hot and humid. Mostly sunny early, increasing clouds afternoon. Gusty wind.
High: 88
Tonight: A few clouds.
Low: 66
Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm afternoon. (40%)
High: 84
Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or storm. Mainly early. (40%)
High: 70 Low: 60
Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 79 Low: 52
Sunday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 81 Low: 60
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Mainly early. (60%)
High: 66 Low: 56
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 67 Low: 48
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (30%)
High: 69 Low: 50
