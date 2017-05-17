Storm Team 27: Windy, hot & humid

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Wednesday afternoon highs climbing into the upper 80s. The record high for Wednesday is 90 set back in 1962. Sun and clouds for a windy and humid afternoon.

The risk for showers or thunderstorms return Thursday. Mainly into the afternoon and evening an isolated storm could be strong with gusty winds.

THE FORECAST

Today: Hot and humid. Mostly sunny early, increasing clouds afternoon. Gusty wind.

High: 88

Tonight: A few clouds.

Low: 66

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm afternoon. (40%)

High: 84

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or storm. Mainly early. (40%)

High: 70 Low: 60

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 79 Low: 52

Sunday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 81 Low: 60

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Mainly early. (60%)

High: 66 Low: 56

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 67 Low: 48

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (30%)

High: 69 Low: 50

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.