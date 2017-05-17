Teacher creates ‘Escape Room’ with help from WKBN’s Creative Classroom

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Finding new and fun ways to teach children is a challenge all teachers face, and one educator in East Liverpool has implemented an idea that is sure to keep students engaged.

Fourth-grade gifted intervention teacher Janis Pridemore took an idea she got from the Escape Room in Canfield and took it to her classroom. The Escape Room is a game where a group of people is locked in a room and they can only “escape” once they have solved several clues.

Pridemore took that idea and created workstations where students collaborate in groups of eight to solve a puzzle to open a lock and then move on to the next station.

Several math lessons are used in the puzzles. For instance, students have to figure out the height of people in a picture, convert it to inches, and then and then use those numbers to open a combination lock.

“The students are collaborating together, they are communicating. Kids love it and they are excited about learning. They are excited about their experience,” Pridemore said.

Pridemore was able to create her own escape room through a grant from WKBN’s Creative Classroom program. Teachers submit ideas on how they will use $500 in their classroom to promote learning and each October the grants are awarded.