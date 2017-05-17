Warren Police looking for missing woman

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Police Department is looking for a woman, last seen on May 3.

Elaine Shumate’s mother lives in Zanesville, but Shumate is believed to be in the Warren area. Her mother told police that Shumate made a statement that if anything happens to her to remember two names.

Those two names weren’t contained in a police report.

Shumate is 24 years old and was described as being 5’1″ tall and weighing 150 pounds. She has a tattoo across her chest that reads “Will Hunt.”

Those with information on Shumate are asked to call the Warren Police Department at 330-841-2521 or Detective Nick Carney at 330-841-2660.