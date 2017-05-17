Warren Police looking for missing woman

Elaine Shumate was last seen on May 3

By Published:
Missing: Elaine Shumate

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Police Department is looking for a woman, last seen on May 3.

Elaine Shumate’s mother lives in Zanesville, but Shumate is believed to be in the Warren area. Her mother told police that Shumate made a statement that if anything happens to her to remember two names.

Those two names weren’t contained in a police report.

Shumate is 24 years old and was described as being 5’1″ tall and weighing 150 pounds. She has a tattoo across her chest that reads “Will Hunt.”

Those with information on Shumate are asked to call the Warren Police Department at 330-841-2521 or Detective Nick Carney at 330-841-2660.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s