Woman saved by seat belt helps kick off Click It or Ticket campaign

Lt. Brian Holt presented Linda Payne of Chardon the "Saved by the Belt" Club certificate

By Published:
The campaign promotes wearing seat belts to prevent car accident fatalities.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol kicked off the National Click it or Ticket Campaign by honoring a woman who was saved by her seat belt.

During the Trumbull County Commissioners meeting Wednesday, Lt. Brian Holt presented Linda Payne of Chardon the “Saved by the Belt” Club certificate.

Payne was involved in a serious accident on State Route 11 in Fowler Township in February. Payne’s vehicle went off the road and into a culvert. Officials say her seatbelt helped saved her life.

“There were times when I didn’t wear my seat belt, but I am real happy I did that day. I have since worn it every day,” Payne said.

Holt also presented Bud’s Towing with the O.S.H.P. Certificate of Recognition for going above and beyond the call of duty for their rescue efforts during that crash.

