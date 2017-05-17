Woman says she was choked, robbed in Youngstown

A woman told police she was robbed of $50 and a cigarette

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating after a woman said she was robbed on the city’s south side.

The incident happened Monday at about 9:26 p.m. in the 2000 block of Market Street.

A woman told police that she was walking with a man she met that day when he became aggravated because she wouldn’t buy him cigarettes. The man then grabbed the woman by the neck, slammed her to the ground and took $50 and a cigarette from her bra, according to a police report.

Police went to the man’s home but no one came to the door.

Police noted that another police unit had been called to the same house on reports of that same man complaining about the woman in the robbery incident. He said she had been “shooting up” at his house and was calling the police on him for no reason, the report stated.

There is no record of an arrest in either incident.

