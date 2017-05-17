Youngstown crime activity: Police chases keep officers busy

Wednesday, May 10

12:08 a.m. – 15 W. Midlothian Blvd., an employee of Burger King reported that someone tried to rob the store through the drive-thru window.

5:46 p.m. – 800 block of Cameron Ave., Darien Thompson, 21, and Joshua Ortiz, 24, were charged with drug possession following a raid. According to a police report, officers executed a search warrant at a house and found a coffee can with fentanyl in it, one bag of cocaine and two digital scales.

2:34 p.m. – Griselda Ave., Omar Avilez-Suares, 33, faces several charges following a police chase. According to a police report, officers tried to pull Avilez-Suares over after they say he ran a stoplight. Avilez-Suares took off, leading police on a chase through several streets, swerving around vehicles and pedestrians, the report stated. Avilez-Suares jumped out of his truck and after a short foot chase was arrested, according to the report.

9:07 p.m. – 4100 block of Rush Blvd., a man told police that someone broke into his nephew’s home. The man said he was watching the house while his nephew was in jail, the report stated. The man did not know if anything was taken.

Saturday, May 13

12:14 a.m. – 100 block of Breaden St., Lenard Daniels, 37, was charged with drug possession following a traffic stop. Police say Daniels was a passenger in the car and that a search of his person revealed a crack pipe. A rock of crack-cocaine was also found in the vehicle, according to a police report. Police reported that Daniels said the crack cocaine was his.

2:11 a.m. – 2500 Hunter Ave., Stephen Hogan, arrested on a warrant and charged with drug possession and obstructing official business following a police chase. According to a police report, officers tried to pull Hogan over for having no rear license plate light when he sped away and led officers on a chase. Police reported that Hogan stopped in front of a house and ran from the car, but officers caught him a short time later. A search of the area where they had chased Hogan turned up one bag of marijuana and one bag of cocaine, the report stated. A search of Hogan’s car uncovered a pipe with drug residue on it, police reported.

5:53 p.m. – W. Glenaven Avenue and Market Street, Isaiah Ward, 25, was arrested on a warrant and charged with drug possession following a traffic stop. Ward was a passenger in the car and tried to run away, according to a police report. An officer chased Ward and was able to catch him. Police searched Ward and found three bags of cocaine and $1,148 in cash, the report stated. Police also recovered two cell phones that Ward dropped during the chase, according to the report. Police noted that the phones were ringing non-stop during Ward’s arrest, which police said is consistent with drug activity. Police said Ward also begged for them to give his phones to his family because he didn’t want anyone to see the numbers telling police, “Man, my money is already gone. Please don’t take them phones,” the report stated.

11:27 p.m. – 40 block of Osborn, officers were called for a report of a fight with a gun. When officers arrived, they spoke to a man and woman who said they were assaulted by another couple. One of the victims was pregnant and reported being kicked in the face and stomach. Police noted they found three bullet holes in the house. No arrest was listed on the police report.

5:52 p.m. – 3300 block of Sheridan Ave., a man told police that a property he manages was broken into and that assorted copper, brass pipes, ball valves and pipe cutters were missing. Police said there were pry marks on the door.

Sunday, May 14

12:39 a.m. – 1300 block of Buckeye Ct., Michael Arroyo, 37, was charged with drug possession after police responded to the area on reports of gunfire. According to a police report, they encountered Arroyo at an apartment frantically trying to gain access. Arroyo told police he had marijuana in his pocket and officers found 21 individual bags in the pocket of his hoodie, the report stated.

4:57 p.m. – Benita and Fifth avenues, Jonathan Gibson, 27, of Boardman, arrested on a warrant and charged with driving under suspension. According to a police report, officers pulled over Gibson for failing to signal a turn. Officers discovered that Gibson had warrants for various traffic charges. Police said Gibson told them, “the only reason you stopped me is because you knew my license was no good and you want to hold me down. It’s Mother’s Day and you wanted me to go to jail,” the report stated. He also told police that the next time he gets pulled over he will run and “make the cops work for their money,” according to the report.

Monday, May 15

10:19 a.m. – Oak St. Extension, Josip Drazenovic, 28, of Lowellville, was charged with drug possession, driving under suspension and leaving the scene of an accident after police say he hit a mailbox. Drazenovic told police he hit the mailbox and that he “ditched” his car farther up the street and began to walk, the report stated. Police also found a bag of marijuana in Drazenovic’s pocket, according to the police report.

3:57 p.m. – 3400 block of Market St., Mark Vrooman, 39, a teacher at the Life Skills school, was charged with assault following a fight with a student. According to a police report, Vroom hit 18-year-old Rodney Johnson with a laptop computer and punched him.

4:29 p.m. – McGuffey Road, Ashley Caulton, 26, was charged with driving under suspension and leaving the scene of an accident. According to a police report, Caulton was involved in an accident with another driver on the exit ramp of the Himrod Avenye Expressway and took off. Caulton told police she left because she had to pick her daughter up from school and didn’t have a valid license, the report stated.

Tuesday, May 16

12:43 a.m. – 100 block of W. Glenaven Ave., Anthony Hopkins, 19, and Antwuan Reese, 19, were charged with vandalism and obstructing official business after police say they broke the windows out of the Family Dollar Store on Market St. According to a police report, officers chased the suspects to an area of W. Glenaven Avenue, where they were arrested. Two other suspects got away.

3:15 p.m. – 200 block of Jefferson St., a woman told police that someone broke the passenger window out of her car.

3:39 p.m. – 20 block of Market St., maintenance staff at an apartment reported that a unit was broken into. Police found the door open and the lock broken. A foot print was on the door. The apartment appeared to be untouched, the report stated.

4:08 p.m. – 2000 block of Glenwood Ave., a man told police that someone broke into his garage and took a lawnmower and eight gallons of gas.

8:26 p.m. – 2000 block of Market St., a woman told police she was robbed by a man she knows while they were walking along Market Street. She said the man became aggravated because she wouldn’t buy him cigarettes. She told police the man grabbed her by the neck, slammed her to the ground and took $50 and a cigarette from her bra, according to a police report. There is no record of an arrest.

10:44 p.m. – 100 block of Roslyn Dr., a woman told police that while she was gone someone broke into her residence and took two flat screen TVs. Police noted that the back door window was broken.

Disclaimer: The following reports don’t represent all calls made to the Youngstown Police Department.

