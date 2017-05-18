5-year-old walks for help after Ohio parents overdose at home

Both Lee Johnson and Chelsie Marshall, of Middletown, Ohio, were arrested and charged with child endangering

WCMH Staff Published: Updated:
Chelsie Marhall, Lee Johnson, Middletown
Courtesy: WCMH

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WCMH) – A 5-year-old boy walked two blocks for help Thursday morning after his parents overdosed on heroin, leaving a 3-month-old baby strapped in a car seat.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. at a home on the 1900 block of Hill Avenue in Middletown, Ohio.

WLWT reported after the parents overdosed, the 5-year-old boy walked two blocks barefoot to his stepgrandfather’s house, knocked on the door, and said his parents were dead.

The grandfather called police.

Police and medics found Lee Johnson and Chelsie Marshall lying unconscious on the floor. Johnson was immediately revived with Narcan.

After seven doses of Narcan, police said Marshall did not wake up. She was transported to an area hospital and revived.

Police said Johnson admitted to using heroin. Both Johnson and Marshall were arrested and charged with child endangering.

In a post on Facebook, the Middletown Police Department said:

This 5 year old child, a hero, saved 3 lives today. How can something so awesome be so sad all at the same time? We brought the young boy and infant into the police department after the incident. He was given a badge for being so brave. The parents have been charged with Child Endangering. We are sick and tired of some people not caring about their kids enough to allow this to happen. Similar stories have popped up recently all over Kentucky, Indiana and Michigan.

IT HAS TO STOP! PLEASE get help before it’s too late. Not only to save yourself, but to save your kids. Give these kids a chance by getting help. If you or someone you love has a drug problem, please seek help right now.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s