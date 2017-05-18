Albert Magley Nye, Jr. Obituary

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio – Albert Magley Nye, Jr., age 73, of Newton Falls, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at Gillette Nursing Home.

Albert was born on December 10, 1943 in Braceville the youngest of four children by the late Albert and Anna (Domyanich) Nye, Sr.

Albert was a graduate of Braceville High School, Class of 1962 where he was a Martha Holding Jennings scholar, All-Ohio in baseball and member of National Honor Society. Albert graduated from Kent State University in 1966 with a BS in Biology. He was a member of the Kent State baseball team, 1965 MAC Champions. Albert went on to obtain his masters degree from Westminster College in Supervision and Curriculum and graduated from Youngstown State University with a Superintendent certification.

Albert was an educator for over 41 years. He taught biology at Braceville High School, was principal at Braceville and later LaBrae, principal at LaBrae Middle School and Elementary. After retirement from LaBrae Albert went on to become the principal at Windham Elementary.

Albert loved to golf with the boys, coin collecting and baseball at all levels.

Loving memories of Albert will be carried on by his stepsons, David (Jennifer) Smith of Batavia and Jason (Loraine) Smith of Phoenix, Arizona; grandchildren, Cole, Molly, Jason and Jordan; his great-grandchild; sisters, Mitzi Hanzes (five nieces, a nephew and two great) of Newton Falls and Diane (Andy) (three nieces, a nephew and six great) Emmerth of Cortland.

Albert was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Nye.

Per Albert’s wishes there will be no calling hours or services.

Cremation has taken place.

The family requests that donations may be made to Braceville United Methodist Church, 589 Park Rd., Newton Falls, OH 44444 in Albert’s memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to his family at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

