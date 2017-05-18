Alex B. Ferrante Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Alex B. Ferrante, 84, passed away Thursday afternoon, May 18, 2017 at Valley Care Health System of Northside Medical Center.

Alex was born January 25, 1933 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Vito and Theresa Chirchiglia Ferrante.

He served in the United States Army during the Korean War and worked in construction as a heavy equipment operator.

He was of the Catholic faith and enjoyed old cars as his hobby and was a member of The International Union of Operating Engineers Local Union 66.

Alex married the former, Rosalind V. Magnolia on July 25, 1952.

Besides his wife, he leaves a son, James A. Ferrante of Youngstown and one sister, Nora Seivert of Youngstown.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

As per Alex wishes there will be no calling hours or services.

Material contributions can be made to St. Dominic Catholic Church, 77 E. Lucius Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio 44507

Arrangements by Clemente Funeral Home, Struthers, Ohio.

