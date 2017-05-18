Ann Logan Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Ann Logan, age 84, of Salem, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 18, 2017 at the Salem Regional Medical Center with her family at her side.

She was born June 10, 1932 in Salem. Ann was the daughter of the late George and Mary (Chilba) Cristo.

Ann was a well-known businesswoman who managed the Romanian Club and owned the former Ricky’s Castaway Club, Cove, Plaza Inn and Harvest Shop. She was a volunteer Grey Lady and won numerous awards for cancer drives.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, shopping, traveling and being at the beach. Ann had a beautiful soul and a smile that could light up a room.

Preceding her in death was a son, Richard Metts and half-brothers, Michael and Johnny Grell.

Ann is survived by a daughter, Linda Metts Andersen and her fiancé, Denny Philips; her longtime companion, Eric Coffee of Salem; grandchildren, Ricky Metts and Chesney (Hunter) Daniels; great-grandchildren, Owen and Ivy Daniels and Lauren Alek and daughter-in-law, Sue (Tom) Metts Moore.

The family wishes to give special thanks to Dr. Matteo and the staff of the Salem Regional Medical Center for all their kindness to Ann and the family during Ann’s illness.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 22, 2017 at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Meta Cramer officiating.

Calling hours will be Sunday, May 21 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Hope Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.



Order Flowers Here