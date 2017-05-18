Boardman crime activity: Police say suspects bragged about attack on Facebook Live

Thursday, May 11

9:36 a.m. — 500 block of Pierce Dr., Lawrence McBride, 46, arrested on a warrant for a probation violation after reporting a burglary at his home. McBride told police he knew he had a warrant for his arrest but said he wanted the theft of his television and his daughter’s truck reported.

Friday, May 12

9:01 a.m. — 5500 block of Lockwood Blvd., Robert Boyd, 46, arrested and charged with contributing to the unruliness of minors, sale of liquor to an underage person and possession of commercial fireworks. Boyd was arrested after a search of his home, following a report from a parent on March 27. The parent said he was checking his 15-year-old son’s Instagram account when he saw a message saying, “If you got 10 lets go to Bobs and getta blizzy.” The man said a “blizzy” is what his son calls a Black and Mild cigar. He responded to the message and determined “Bob” was Robert Boyd and that he has been giving alcohol and tobacco products to underage kids, according to a police report.

Saturday, May 13

2:59 p.m. — 200 block of Griswold Dr., police were called to the backyard of a house for crying kittens that were possibly injured. Police said two of the kittens were tangled inside a small hockey net and one had a broken leg. A third kitten was laying behind the net and appeared to be dead for some time, according to a police report. The live kittens appeared dehydrated and had no food or water, police said. The owner of the kittens wasn’t home but on the phone told police that the kittens usually stay on the back porch where there is food or water. She believed her older cat must have opened the back door, allowing them to get out. Animal Charity took the kittens.

Monday, May 15

11:59 a.m. — 8100 block of Market St., a man reported he and his wife booked a trip to Aruba but canceled it after his wife became pregnant and was worried about the Zika virus. He said he was told that they would only lose $250 but could use the rest of the money on another trip. The man said the travel agency that he booked the trip through would not return the money or book another trip. He was later informed that the booking number for the Aruba trip was fake.

1:40 p.m. — 8100 block of Hitchcock Rd., a man told police he was attacked by an unknown man who came into his house through an unlocked door while he was sleeping. The victim said the attacker made a statement, “This is for (name redacted from police report)” during the attack.

6:29 p.m. — 100 block of Shields Rd., a woman reported she was jumped by three women and hit in the face by a four-way tire tool. A police report said the fight started after an argument on Facebook over hair. Police said the suspects then posted a video to Facebook Live, saying they beat the victim. Police believe the group was involved in a similar incident earlier that day in which officers were called to the area because the group had a baseball bat, but left prior to the officers’ arrival. The victim wishes to pursue criminal charges.

Tuesday, May 16

1:05 a.m. — 100 block of Woodview Ave., Amy Niddel, 37, arrested and charged with violation of a protection order, failure to comply with the order of a police officer and obstructing official business. Police received a report of a possible burglary in progress and arrived to find Niddel in front of the house. The officer ordered Niddel to stop and said she got into a car and drove away, according to a police report. She was stopped after pulling into the parking lot of the Boardman Inn. Police said Niddel admitted that she has a protection order barring her from the property. The victim told police Niddel called him and he told her not to come over, but she did anyway.

Disclaimer: The following reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department.

Looking for more crime activity? See more communities here: