FARRELL, Pennsylvania – Brian E. Warrick passed away Thursday, May 18.

Brian was born February 6, 1961.

There will be no services.

Arrangements are being handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory where friends may send condolences.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Monday, May 22 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.