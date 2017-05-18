Coroner IDs body found in Ashtabula County as missing teen

Sharon Police arrested 46-year-old John Bove in connection with the crime

By Published: Updated:
John Bove

SAYBROOK TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A body found in Ashtabula County has been positively identified as a missing 13-year-old girl.

Kara Zdanczewski disappeared last Tuesday. She was found days later in a wooded area in Saybrook Township.

Police arrested 46-year-old John Bove in connection with the crime. He was arrested in Sharon, Pa. after brief car and foot chase.

Investigators say the girl’s parents asked Bove to take her from their Ashtabula home. The two were arguing and didn’t want her to be around to around at the time.

Bove is currently in the Mercer County Jail, awaiting extradition back to Ohio.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s