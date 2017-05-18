Coroner IDs body found in Ashtabula County as missing teen

SAYBROOK TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A body found in Ashtabula County has been positively identified as a missing 13-year-old girl.

Kara Zdanczewski disappeared last Tuesday. She was found days later in a wooded area in Saybrook Township.

Police arrested 46-year-old John Bove in connection with the crime. He was arrested in Sharon, Pa. after brief car and foot chase.

Investigators say the girl’s parents asked Bove to take her from their Ashtabula home. The two were arguing and didn’t want her to be around to around at the time.

Bove is currently in the Mercer County Jail, awaiting extradition back to Ohio.