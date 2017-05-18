Daniel Lee Meszaros Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – Daniel Lee Meszaros, 51, of Cortland, died Thursday, May 18 at home, his loving family with him in his courageous battle with cancer.

He was born March 11, 1966 in Warren, the son of George and Nita (Frazier) Meszaros and had lived in the area all his life.

Daniel drove truck for several different companies.

He enjoyed motorcycle riding, bowling and spending time with his family.

Surviving is his mother, Nita Meszaros of Winchester, Tennessee; his wife, Michelle Stern Meszaros, whom he married March 20, 2017; three sons, Daniel Lee II (Noel Elizabeth) of North Canton, Sean Paul and Jason Patrick Meszaros, both of Cortland; a daughter, Ashlee Millward of Augusta, Georgia; two stepsons, Michael McCarty of Warren and Brian McCarty of Cortland; a stepdaughter, Jennifer Kuhn of Brewster, Ohio; a granddaughter, Brooklyn Meszaros of North Canton and two sisters, Dawn Masters of Shelbyville, Tennessee and Deborah Tennant of Winchester, Tennessee.

Preceding him in death are his two fathers, George Meszaros and Marvin Coleman, who raised him.

Daniel’s life will be celebrated in a service at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, with Pastor Bill Carter of Believers Christian Fellowship officiating.

Friends may call 6:00 – 7:00 pm Tuesday, May 23 at the funeral home.

Material contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley.

