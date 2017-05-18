Developer brushing dust off old Sharon plant to bring business back

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The old Westinghouse plant on Sharon’s Sharpsville Avenue has been vacant for 30 years. But now, ever so slowly, an effort’s being made to bring business back to the spot where 10,000 people once worked.

Jen Crisan’s art studio is where Westinghouse office workers once sat. Down the hall is Blissed Out Design — specializing in tile coasters — where an old Westinghouse bulletin board is still prominently displayed.

“My grandmother worked here, her father worked here in this exact building,” Mike Sakony said.

Winner Development bought the plant in 1999. Transformers and World War II torpedoes used to be built there.

But what can be done now with a property like that?

“I was just contacted a week ago by the National Drone Racing League, and they want to consider using us as a site for drone racing for ESPN,” Jack Campbell said.

Where some see an abandoned factory, Campbell sees an industrial site prime for development.

“Envision it to be somebody’s residence, or envision it to have some type of studio or restaurant.”

Campbell said a front room — which used to be office space — could become an apartment with a little work.

The site recently received a $3 million state grant to redo the main entrance, fix the roof, and replace the front windows — some of which are already new. Part of the façade has also been redone.

The building is solid. For something that hasn’t been occupied in 30 years, it’s in good shape.

If you can look past the peeling paint, dirt, and dust, you can see an industrial past and into the future.

