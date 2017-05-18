Former Fox News CEO, Warren native dies

Ailes was hired by Rupert Murdoch to create Fox News from scratch in 1996

By Published: Updated:
Fox News CEO Roger Ailes poses at Fox News in New York , Sept. 29, 2006 photo.
Fox News CEO Roger Ailes poses at Fox News in New York , Sept. 29, 2006 photo. (AP Photo/Jim Cooper)

(WKBN/AP) – Roger Ailes, the former chairman and CEO of Fox News, has died, Fox news reports.

He was 77.

Ailes grew up in Warren, Ohio and graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in the mid-1950s.

Ailes was hired by Rupert Murdoch to create Fox News from scratch in 1996. He built a network that both transformed the news business and changed the political conversation, building a force in Republican politics.

Ailes’ slogans, “fair and balanced” and “we report, you decide,” appealed to an audience that believed mainstream outlets didn’t live up to those promises.

He directed news coverage and emphasized issues like the so-called “war on Christmas” or the Benghazi investigation that otherwise got little attention. Republican politicians considered Fox the first stop for reaching their intended audience, and they learned to talk tough. “We’re not going to be defensive about anything,” Ailes said at the network’s launch.

His career was not without controversy, however.

Ailes’ downfall began with the July 6 filing of a lawsuit by Gretchen Carlson, who charged that Ailes sabotaged her career because she refused his suggestions for sex and had complained about a pervasive atmosphere of sexual harassment at Fox. Ailes has denied the charges, but within two weeks of the court filing, Carlson’s lawyers said more than 20 women had contacted the firm with stories of alleged harassment by Ailes either against themselves or someone they knew.

The lawsuit was reportedly settled for $20 million.

He resigned from Fox News last year amid those allegations.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s