Frazier’s 4 RBIs, homers by Bell, Jaso lift Pirates over Nationals 10-4

Adam Frazier had a career-high four RBIs, Josh Bell and John Jaso both homered to gain another win for the Pirates.

Pittsburgh Pirates Baseball - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Adam Frazier had a career-high four RBIs, Josh Bell and John Jaso homered, and the Pittsburgh Pirates rolled to a 10-4 victory over the Washington Nationals on Thursday.

Frazier hit a two-run double in the sixth inning and a two-run single in the seventh to help the Pirates pull away after Jaso’s solo home run in the fifth inning broke a 4-4 tie. Bell opened the scoring with a two-run home run in the first.

Andrew McCutchen and Chris Stewart each had two of the Pirates’ 13 hits. Jaso, who has three home runs, drove in two runs as Pittsburgh took two of three from the NL East-leading Nationals.

Tyler Glasnow (2-3) got the win despite allowing four runs – two earned – and three hits in five innings. He had six strikeouts and three walks.

Tanner Roark (3-2) was tagged for seven runs in five innings to remain winless in his last four starts.

