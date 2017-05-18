Kent State University at Trumbull begins sports program

It's the first sports program at KSU Trumbull since 1992, when the school had golf, basketball and volleyball

By Published:
Kent State University at Trumbull hasn't had a sports program for a long time, but that's about to change.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Kent State University at Trumbull hasn’t had a sports program for a long time, but that’s about to change.

The school officially announced Thursday that it will be starting a sports program.

There will be a men’s and women’s cross country team, starting in the fall of 2017. Officially, it’s classified as a student organization.

It’s the first sports program at KSU Trumbull since 1992, when the school had golf, basketball and volleyball.

The whole idea is to make Kent State Trumbull a full college experience, according to Dean Lance Grahn.

“They really feel like they know they’re at college, not just a place where they come to take classes and then go home or go to work,” Grahn said.

School leaders hope to advance the cross country program to a club sport, then an organized intercollegiate sport. They also want to start other sports opportunities, like bowling and archery.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s