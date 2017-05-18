Local scholarships awarded to those with most challenging path

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Twenty area graduating high school seniors will have an easier time paying for their college education after receiving financial help from a local foundation.

Those students and their families and teachers gathered Thursday morning for the Edward J. DeBartolo Memorial Scholarships ceremony.

The program was started in memory of the late business developer and philanthropist to help young students who overcome problems at home and elsewhere to excel in school and their communities.

“Things they have to transcend – drug addiction with parents, wards of the state – I mean the things you couldn’t imagine your children and mine. To see how they turn out is just unbelievably precious to me,” said Denise DeBartolo-York, DeBartolo Memorial Foundation.

This year’s recipients were chosen from among more than 400 applicants based on grades. student essays, financial need and community involvement.

Over the last 20-years, the DeBartolo Memorial Foundation has awarded more than $960,000 in scholarships.