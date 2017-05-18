Local scholarships awarded to those with most challenging path

This year's recipients were chosen from among more than 400 applicants

By Published:
The Edward J. DeBartolo Memorial Scholarships ceremony.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Twenty area graduating high school seniors will have an easier time paying for their college education after receiving financial help from a local foundation.

Those students and their families and teachers gathered Thursday morning for the Edward J. DeBartolo Memorial Scholarships ceremony.

The program was started in memory of the late business developer and philanthropist to help young students who overcome problems at home and elsewhere to excel in school and their communities.

“Things they have to transcend – drug addiction with parents, wards of the state – I mean the things you couldn’t imagine your children and mine. To see how they turn out is just unbelievably precious to me,” said Denise DeBartolo-York, DeBartolo Memorial Foundation.

This year’s recipients were chosen from among more than 400 applicants based on grades. student essays, financial need and community involvement.

Over the last 20-years, the DeBartolo Memorial Foundation has awarded more than $960,000 in scholarships.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s