Mahoning County indictments: May 18, 2017

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on May 18, 2017:
DeWayne L. Jordan: Assault
Frank Consiglio: Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Jonathan Gray: Illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of detention facility, possession of drugs
Carlos Herring: Having weapons while under disability, possession of cocaine, possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Keijuan Perkins: Illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of detention facility, theft, resisting arrest
Elizabeth Velazquez-Martel: Possession of drugs
Keith Fletcher: Receiving stolen property
Anthony Hobbs: Having weapons while under disability, improper handling of firearm in a motor vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle
Javon Marquese Sutton-Elliott: Having weapons while under disability, improper handling of firearm in a motor vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle
Victor Santangelo: Possession of cocaine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
LaMarcus Williams: Carrying concealed weapons
Matthew D. Anderson: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, falsification, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Brian J. Moran: Breaking and entering
Mark A. Moran: Breaking and entering
Ronald Stevens: Possession of heroin, having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine, OVI, endangering children, possession of drugs
Jermaine Tubbs: Murder with a firearm specification, having weapons while under disability
Brian Larew: Assault
Alvin Perkins: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearm in a motor vehicle, two counts of possession of drugs
Kelly Hartill: Felonious assault
Sierra Marenkovic: Felonious assault
Edna Starks: Two counts of assault, criminal damaging, OVI
Kenneth Law: Two counts of tampering with records, theft, six counts of failure to remit sales tax, two counts of engaging in business with suspended vendor’s license
Rudolph Alford: Possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia