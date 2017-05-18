Mahoning County indictments: May 18, 2017

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on May 18, 2017:

DeWayne L. Jordan: Assault

Frank Consiglio: Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Jonathan Gray: Illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of detention facility, possession of drugs

Carlos Herring: Having weapons while under disability, possession of cocaine, possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Keijuan Perkins: Illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of detention facility, theft, resisting arrest

Elizabeth Velazquez-Martel: Possession of drugs

Keith Fletcher: Receiving stolen property

Anthony Hobbs: Having weapons while under disability, improper handling of firearm in a motor vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle

Javon Marquese Sutton-Elliott: Having weapons while under disability, improper handling of firearm in a motor vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle

Victor Santangelo: Possession of cocaine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

LaMarcus Williams: Carrying concealed weapons

Matthew D. Anderson: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, falsification, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Brian J. Moran: Breaking and entering

Mark A. Moran: Breaking and entering

Ronald Stevens: Possession of heroin, having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine, OVI, endangering children, possession of drugs

Jermaine Tubbs: Murder with a firearm specification, having weapons while under disability

Brian Larew: Assault

Alvin Perkins: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearm in a motor vehicle, two counts of possession of drugs

Kelly Hartill: Felonious assault

Sierra Marenkovic: Felonious assault

Edna Starks: Two counts of assault, criminal damaging, OVI

Kenneth Law: Two counts of tampering with records, theft, six counts of failure to remit sales tax, two counts of engaging in business with suspended vendor’s license

Rudolph Alford: Possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia

