Margery A. Freed Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Margery A. Freed, age 92, of Youngstown, passed away on Thursday, May 18, 2017.

Born November 29, 1924 in Youngstown, she was the daughter of Homer and Vida (Strickland) Matthews.

Margery was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church where she was active in the choir as well as the Trinity UMC Women. She was the Past Royal Matron of the Progress Court Order of the Amaranth; she was the Past Local and National President of the Calon Lan Women’s Welsh Club; as well as a member of the St. David’s Society of Youngstown.

Survivors include nieces and nephews, Barbara Molin Childs, David (Sandy) Molin, Richard (Linda) Melvin, Bradley Melvin and Randall (Marcia) Melvin and Pamela Melvin (Gregory) Gast; as well as several great nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Charles J. Freed in 2015.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel on Monday, May 22, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. where friends will be received one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Women’s Welsh Clubs of America Scholarship Fund, c/o The Welsh Home, 22199 Center Ridge Rd., Rocky River, Ohio, 44116.

