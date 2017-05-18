Morgan James Horton Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Morgan James Horton, 33, of Niles, passed away peacefully early Thursday, May 18, 2017 at Windsor House of Champion after a tough battle with cancer.

He was born August 22, 1983 in Medina, the son of Cindy Horton.

James, as most of his friends and family called him, loved to spend time with his wife and son. He enjoyed playing video games with them, taking family trips and listening to music.

He will be most remembered for his giant heart, giving all he had to those in need.

Surviving are his wife, Amanda Carney-Horton, whom he married February 13, 2016; a son, Jackson Carney; an uncle who raised him, Terry Horton; an aunt, Yolanda Fain and many other family and friends who adored him.

Preceding him in death are his mother and his grandmother, Lucy Horton.

Services are 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, with Rev. Rodd Meyer officiating.

Friends may call 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. Wednesday prior to the service at the funeral home.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 22 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.