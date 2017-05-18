Mother arrested, charged after 2 children found shot in front of Dayton home

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Police say a woman has been arrested after 2 children were found shot in front of a home in Dayton.

Dayton Police Major Eric Henderson told reporters Thursday a 911 call came in around 10am Thursday saying people were performing life-saving measures on two children. When police arrived in the 3800 block of Lor Sue Avenue they found two children had been shot and were in the front yard of the home, where citizens were performing CPR.

Neighbors say the children’s mom was walking around with blank stares and was naked until they covered her with a sheet, according to WDTN reporter Natalie Tendall. The children are ages 6 and 8. They were taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital with gunshot wounds to the head and are in critical condition.

A nearby school was placed on lockdown for about 30 minutes but detectives stress the school was not involved in this incident.

The shooting location is within 0.1 miles of Rosa Parks School. WDTN has reached out to Dayton Public Schools, who say the school was put on lockdown for a short time, as requested by the Dayton Police Department. The lockdown has been lifted and normal school activity has resumed.