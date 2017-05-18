Play ball … faster! MLB, union to meet on pace of game

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred acknowledges games have slowed even more this season, and MLB will meet with players in an attempt to find a solution.

The average time of a nine-inning game is a record 3 hours, 5 minutes — up from 3 hours last year and 2:56 in 2015, Manfred’s first season as commissioner.

Manfred said Thursday after an owners’ meeting that baseball has “probably gone backwards a little bit.”

Management proposed making changes for this year, such as installing pitch clocks and limiting trips to the mound by catchers, but the players’ union would not agree. Management can implement changes unilaterally with one year advance notice.