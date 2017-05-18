Rescue Mission unveils site of new facility

Directors said over the last 10 years, they've seen their average nightly use rise from about 65 a night to over 130 now.

By Published:
Thursday morning, board members, directors and others showed off the site near Erie Street on Youngstown's south side.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday was a big day for the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley.

Supporters of a plan to build the new Rescue Mission are literally asking folks to get on the bus to help pay for it.

Thursday morning, board members, directors and others showed off the site near Erie Street on Youngstown’s south side. The plan includes building a new $10 million shelter to replace the one now being used on the city’s lower north side.

Directors said over the last 10 years, they’ve seen their average nightly use rise from about 65 a night to over 130 now. As such, they say the new building is a necessity.

The next step will be to raise roughly $3 million that would be used to go along with the tax credits that directors are hoping to land later this year.

With all falling into place, they hope to break ground sometime this fall.

Thursday morning, board members, directors and others showed off the site near Erie Street on Youngstown's south side.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s