Steel Valley Super Nationals under new ownership

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Steel Valley Super Nationals is under new ownership.

A press conference is scheduled Tuesday to announce the new owners and sponsors of the 2017 event. The Super Nats, now called Hot Rod Super Nationals, will again be held at the Canfield Fairgrounds.

The events will take place June 23-25, according to a news release. An After Party Cruiser, featuring food vendors and music at the Southern Park Mall, will take place afterward.

The Steel Valley Super Nationals has a long history in the area dating back to 1987 which brought thousands of hot rods and muscle cars throughout the years. At one point, the venue changed to Salem but was returned to the Canfield Fairgrounds in 2016.

The new owners plan to keep it at the Fairgrounds permanently.