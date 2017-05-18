Storm Team 27: Waiting on a cold front to clear storm threat

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast storm clouds

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
A cold front will drop through the area overnight.  Until the front clears, there will be a chance for showers or thunderstorms.  Still a small risk for a stronger storm with gusty wind and hail.

Cooler Friday with a high near 70.  There will be a small risk for a shower Friday night.

The weekend will warm a little with highs in the mid 70’s.  There will be a small risk for an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon.  A better chance for showers or storms into Sunday.

THE FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
Low: 60

Friday: Partly or mostly cloudy.
High: 70

Friday night: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
Low: 50

Saturday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm afternoon. (20%)
High: 75

Sunday: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)
High: 79 Low: 60

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower early. (20%)
High: 67 Low: 55

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower. (20%)
High: 68 Low: 51

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 65 Low: 54

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 60 Low: 48

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 60 Low: 46

