Storm Team 27 Web Weather Extra: Chance for severe weather Thursday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Today it’s not about what we can see but about what we can’t.

There are several things that we need for thunderstorms to develop.

It’s like baking a cake. You have to measure all the ingredients and make sure they add up correctly. If you are lacking one ingredient or missing several, your cake will turn out like my cooking. Trust me, that’s not a good thing.

So for thunderstorms, we first need strong winds or what we call shear. The shear will be 45 to 60 miles per hour, which could produce severe winds if they mix to the ground.

Second, you need lift. Lift could be provided by that cold front coming through later.

On the other hand, we have instability, which could help lift the storms with all the heat we have today. The last thing we need is moisture, and that is where we are lacking.

There is enough moisture to produce a few thunderstorms, which has the potential to be severe, though the atmosphere acts like a battery. If one storm goes through the area early, it will take in all the moisture and there won’t be enough later to allow the storms to keep their strength.

So overall, there is a slight chance for severe weather today with the main threat of hail and high winds. However, this is not the most impressive set up for storms.

What thunderstorms we do see will be isolated.

Later tonight — from 8 p.m. to midnight — there is another chance for storms around the lake shore, so make sure you keep an eye on the weather app through this afternoon into this evening.