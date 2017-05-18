Timothy Myers, Sr. Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Timothy Lee Myers, Sr., 50, of Warren, Ohio passed away Thursday, May 18, 2017, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

He was born March 28, 1967, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Larry L. Myers, Sr. and the late, Carol Ann (Runtas) Myers.

On August 18, 2001, Timothy married the former, Anna Scarberry. They shared 16 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

He was a graduate of LaBrae High School and was employed as a supervisor at Monteville Plastic and Rubber for four years.

Timothy’s memory will be cherished by his wife, Anna Myers of Warren, Ohio; father, Larry L. Myers, Sr.; children, Julia Myers of Warren, Ohio, Timothy Myers, Jr. of Warren, Ohio, Tabitha Myers of Akron, Ohio and Brenda Myers of Michigan; brother, Larry (Kim) Myers of Howland, Ohio; sister, Pamela Myers of Newton Falls, Ohio; three grandchildren and sister-in-law, Brandi Myers of Warren, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Carol Ann Myers and brother, Jeffrey Myers.

Services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Saturday, May 20.

