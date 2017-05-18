Turner powers Champion in District Semifinals win

Megan Turner blasted three home runs to lead Champion to a 19-0 win over Brookfield in the Division III District Semifinals

Champion Golden Flashes high school softball

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Megan Turner blasted three home runs to lead Champion to a 19-0 win over Brookfield in the Division III District Semifinals Thursday afternoon at LaBrae High School.

The Golden Flashes hit a total of five home runs on the day as a team.

Champion now advances to face #6 seed Kirtland in the Division III District Championship game.  It will take place Friday afternoon at LaBrae High School. First pitch is slated for 5:30PM.

Kirtland defeated Conneaut 3-0 in the other District Semifinal game on Thursday.

