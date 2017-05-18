Youngstown PD: Suspects tried flushing evidence down toilet during raid

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police said two men began flushing evidence down the toilet during a raid at a Millet Avenue home on Wednesday night.

Officers with a warrant stopped a man, Jordan Mountain, who was driving away from the home. He was found with a glass pipe and a folded piece of paper containing crack, according to a police report.

Officers then went to the home, where police said Dashonti Baker and James Muldrow were seen through a window trying to flush items down the toilet.

They were ordered out of the home, and police found the bathroom floor was wet and several torn plastic baggies were on the floor. Police said loose crack was also found on the bathroom sink.

Police said a search of the home and of Baker and Muldrow found the following:

Tube containing two syringes and cannabis oil

Two digital scales with drug residue

One baggie of marijuana

One metal heroin press

Almost $3,000 in cash

Three boxes of ammo

Two tactical knives

One Diazepam pill

Two marijuana grinders

Baker, who police said lived in the home, was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence and possession of drugs.

Muldrow was also arrested and charged with possession of drugs and tampering with evidence, while Mountain was charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.