Youngstown police officers recognized for going above and beyond

Seven Youngstown officers were acknowledged Thursday for saving lives on the job

Youngstown Police awards ceremony

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Police Department held its annual awards ceremony on Thursday to honor officers for their hard work.

The ceremony took place at Our Lady of Mount Carmel church in the city.

Police leaders said it’s a time to recognize officers who go beyond their job description out of a sense of duty.

Seven officers were recognized for saving lives on the job. Four of them rescued people from a home overcome with carbon monoxide last August.

“We have officers out there every day doing what they need to do and with little fanfare or recognition. They do a great job for us. These are just the most exceptional situations that we recognize,” Chief Robin Lees said.

He said over 60 awards were given to 44 officers.

In addition to lifesaving awards, there was recognition for investigative accomplishments and reducing guns on the streets through multiple arrests.

