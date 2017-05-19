Arthur R. “Art” Koivisto Obituary

KINSMAN, Ohio – Arthur R. “Art” Koivisto, age 81, of Kinsman, Ohio, died Friday, May 19, 2017, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

He was born August 10, 1935, in Williamsfield, Ohio, a son of Eli E. and Hannah (Walli) Koivisto.

A resident of Kinsman since 1960, Mr. Koivisto was employed as a millwright at American Welding in Warren, Ohio, since 1966, retiring in 1993.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, where he was a specialist in hydraulics. He was a former member of the Harry Lees American Legion Post #506 in Kinsman.

Mr. Koivisto had a love of outdoors. He enjoyed cutting wood, four wheeling with his grandchildren, being a farmer and planting large gardens every year. He enjoyed going to flea markets and was noted for restoring antique tools. He enjoyed participating in the Ashtabula County Antique Engine club events every year.

Mr. Koivisto is survived by his wife, Charlene Koivisto, whom he married August 30, 1988, of Kinsman; daughter, Karen Dixon of Mobile, Alabama; son, Richard Bennett of Spanish Fort, Alabama; son, Donald (Ruth) Bennett of Orangeville, Ohio; son, James Bennett of Williamsfield, Ohio; daughter, Cheryl (David) Kumher of Gustavus township, Ohio; son, Gerald (Marie) Bennett of Statesville, North Carolina; 27 grandchildren and 57 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his former wife, Virginia Campbell Bennett; his son, Warren Glenn Bennett, II; his daughter, Nancy Plott; his great-grandson, Billy Edwards; his two sisters, Fannie Walker and Bette Jokinen; three brothers, Andy Koivisto, Willie Koivisto, Rudy Koivisto and a special brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Robert and Waeta Campbell.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 23, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect St., Andover, OH.

Burial will follow in Williamsfield Center Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Tuesday, May 23, 2017, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

An online guestbook is available at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

