Boardman falls to Walsh Jesuit in District Final

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Walsh Jesuit baseball team defeated Boardman, 6-1 Friday in a Division I District Final at Cene Park.

The Warriors led 1-0 in the 4th inning and added 5 more runs in the 5th to take a 6-0 lead. The Spartans’ lone run came in the 6th, on an RBI single by Dom Stilliana that scored Bobby Mackovick.

Brendan Regan led the way for Walsh Jesuit with a hit and 2 runs scored. Michigan State commit Easton Kindall went 2-4 with an RBI.

Walsh Jesuit advances to play Massillon Jackson next Thursday at Regionals. First pitch is scheduled for 5 PM at Thurman Munson Stadium in Canton.

Boardman finishes the season with a 16-14 record.