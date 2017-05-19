Cincy mayor honors man suspected of killing officer

Mayor John Cranley delivered his apology Thursday at the police union hall

Mayor John Cranley delivered his apology Thursday at the police union hall, saying the proclamation was stamped by a new staffer.

CINCINNATI (AP) – The mayor of Cincinnati has tearfully apologized to the city’s police officers after his office unwittingly approved a proclamation honoring a man suspected of killing an officer in an ambush.

The proclamation designated June 1, 2017, as “Tre Day” in honor of Trepierre Hummons. Investigators say Hummons killed Officer Sonny Kim in June 2015 before being gunned down by another officer. Police described it as a “suicide by cop.”

Cranley said a request for the proclamation, submitted by Hummons’ father, did not mention Hummons’ full name. It said it would honor his commitment to fighting mental illness.

The proclamation has been retracted.

