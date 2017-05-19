Colleen J. (Devlin) Bianco Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Colleen J. (Devlin) Bianco, 58 of Warren, Ohio, died Friday evening, May 19, 2017, at her home following a four and a half year battle with colon cancer.

She was born September 25, 1958, in Warren, Ohio, to James and Elizabeth Heckrow Devlin, Sr.

She was a 1976 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School. Colleen had been an assistant manager for Save-A-Lot Food Stores, working in Fort Worth, Texas. She enjoyed crafts and spending time with her adopted granddaughter, Elizabeth.

Besides her husband, Daniel “Butch” Bianco, whom she married in February 1999, she leaves her daughters, Jennie Devlin of Fort Worth, Texas, Rachel Milliron of Austintown, Ohio and Elizabeth Devlin at home; three step-children, Lucy Bianco, Lisa Bianco and Richard Bianco, all of Fort Worth, Texas; a brother, Terrance Devlin of Newton Falls; a sister, Penny (Alfred) Long of Warren and one grandchild, Violet Milliron of Austintown. She also leaves numerous nieces and nephews.

Colleen was preceded in death by her parents, James, Sr. and Betty Devlin and a brother, Dennis Devlin.

Visitation will take place Thursday, May 25, 2017, from 12:00 Noon – 1:00 p.m. at the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home in Warren, Ohio. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m.

