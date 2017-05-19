Danny H. Hartman, Jr. Obituary

MASURY, Ohio – Infant Danny H. Hartman, Jr., 1 month old, passed away on Friday evening, May 19, 2017, in Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, after being born on April 18, 2017, with a heart defect.

Danny is the son of Danny H. Hartman, Sr. and Stephanie L. (Richards) Hartman of Masury, Ohio.

Also surviving are his three sisters; Madison J. Hartman, Scarlett J. Hartman and Layla J. Hartman, all at home; his maternal grandparents, Tina and Kevin Klingensmith of Greenville, Pennsylvania and Bob Richards II of Greenville, Pennsylvania; paternal grandmother, Dona Miller of Masury, Ohio, maternal great-grandparents, William Sharp of Greenville, Pennsylvania and Zoe Klingensmith of Greenville, Pennsylvania; paternal great-grandparents; Laura Davis of Hartford, Ohio and Mike and Dorothy Miller of Ashtabula, Ohio, as well as, many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

Danny is preceded in death by his maternal great-grandparents, Joyce Sharp and Bob and Gloria Richards and paternal great-grandfather, Miland Davis.

Public visitation will be held Wednesday, May 24, 2017, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. in Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

A private family funeral will follow the visitation with Lt. Mary Hughes of Greenville Salvation Army, officiating.

Order Flowers Here