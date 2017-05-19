Fire destroys building at Rogers Flea Market in Columbiana County

ROGERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A fire destroyed at least one building at the Rogers Flea Market in Columbiana County.

Reports of a fire started coming in just before 11 p.m. Friday night.

The Morning Journal is reporting that just one building caught on fire — the 300-foot long open air building where vendors sell their wares. The building where food is sold is not affected.

WKBN 27 First News crews on the scene said the frame is all that’s left of the building.

