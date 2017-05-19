Garden at Mahoning Co. stop along turnpike greets drivers from Pa.

The Mahoning Valley Service Plaza was chosen for the garden because it is the first on the Ohio Turnpike for drivers from Pennsylvania

Garden at the Mahoning Valley Service Center along the Ohio Turnpike.

NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Turnpike planted a garden at the Mahoning Valley Service Plaza on Friday to welcome drivers coming into Ohio from Pennsylvania.

The garden is part of the turnpike’s Native Pollinator Planting project, meaning it’s filled with flowers, plants, and shrubs — all native to Ohio.

Volunteers from The Purple Cat and Gateways to Better Living helped plant the garden.

Turnpike Director Randy Cole said their work will help spread the natural wonder that Ohio has to offer.

“We really hope turnpike travelers to your region spend time at beautiful natural areas like Mill Creek MetroParks, but maybe we can open the eyes of some visitors to a little of Ohio’s natural beauty right here.”

This area was chosen for the garden because it is the first service plaza on the turnpike when you come into Ohio from Pennsylvania.

The first Native Pollinator Garden was planted by the turnpike last year in Lorain County.

