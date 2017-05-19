Investigators: Inmate gave drugs to teen who overdosed at Trumbull Co. Jail

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Tests results have come back showing a Trumbull County Jail inmate suspected of overdosing did have opiates in his system.

Jail Administrator Major Dan Mason said based on information they received, investigators believe that another inmate had given him the drug.

Nineteen-year-old Timothy Kirkland was found unresponsive in his cell on April 25. He was given immediate medical attention and several doses of the opiate overdose reversal drug, naloxone.

He has since been discharged from the hospital and is back in jail.

“At this point, it is an ongoing criminal investigation and we do expect criminal charges to be filed at some point in the future,” Mason said.

Mason said they’re now investigating how that other inmate was able to get drugs into the jail.