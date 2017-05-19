James R.G. Canterbury Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – James R.G. Canterbury, died Friday, May 19, 2017, at Community Skilled Nursing Centre.

He was born on December 16, 1933, in West Virginia, the son of the late William and Edith Hundel Canterbury.

James was employed by Copperweld Steel as a Supervisor. He was an Avid NASCAR fan.

